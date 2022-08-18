Newcomers Guide
Local couple brings new workout program to Chandler

A local couple was inspired to open a gym in Chandler, after going through the Fit Body Boot Camp program
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for a new way to work out? Fit Body Boot Camp offers a workout that caters to every body type.

Husband and wife Darin and MJ Day recently opened a new Fit Body Boot Camp gym in Chandler after feeling inspired by the program.

This is not your typical gym. The are no treadmills or big weight machines. Instead Fit Body Boot Camp offers a personalized 30-minute body weight and high-intensity interval training (or HIIT) workout. The program caters to any age, body type or ability, meaning that although everyone does the same workout, the reps may vary.

Fit Body Boot Camp is located in Sun Lakes on Arizona Ave and Riggs Road. The gym offers eight sessions per day. Good Morning Arizona reporter Tess Rafols dropped by the new Chandler location on Thursday. Check out the video for more!

