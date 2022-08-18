Newcomers Guide
Lightning hits DPS SUV full of detectives while on freeway near Phoenix

The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver's side roof and fried the electrical system.(Department of Public Safety)
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for a few Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives during the weekend, thanks to Mother Nature. While they were driving on Interstate 10 toward Phoenix, lightning struck their SUV. The on-duty detectives said they felt a shock and experienced tingling sensations, but none of them were seriously hurt, DPS said.

Their Dodge Durango, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky. The lightning bolt left behind two holes in the driver’s side roof and fried the electrical system.

