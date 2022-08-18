Newcomers Guide
Jaxon Foundation gives scholarship to student pursuing career in law enforcement

In 2019, Jaxon Landfair passed away from leukemia. His dying wish was to start a scholarship that would help kids his age pursue a career in law enforcement.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Jay and Jessica Landfair’s world turned upside down their son, Jaxon, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018. When the 17-year-old was presented with a wish from the Make-A-Wish foundation, he wanted to create “something that would last”.

The Jaxon Foundation was created to provide a scholarship to a Basha High School student who is pursuing a career in law enforcement, a goal Jaxon did not get to complete. Make-A-Wish fulfilled Jaxon’s wish and funded the first scholarship in 2019. Now, the scholarship relies on donations through fundraisers like an annual golf tournament.

Jaxon passed away in September 2019, but his legacy lives on through the scholarship foundation. His parents, Jay and Jessica joined anchor Scott Pasmore for an interview about The Jaxon Foundation on Good Morning Arizona.

