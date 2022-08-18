Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon.

By late this afternoon and into the early evening hours, storm chances increase. Storms today are likely to move our way from the north and northeast, and outflows from the south are possible as well. Outflow collisions are likely to create new storms over the Valley as well.

Tonight’s storm action is just a precursor to the monsoon ramp-up coming our way Friday and Saturday. Both are First Alert weather days for the potential for heavy rain and flooding. A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of the state from late Friday morning through Saturday night.

Abundant moisture is moving into the state from the south and southeast and is expected to interact with an area of low pressure coming from the west. That should spark widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Friday and Saturday. Rainfall totals of up to two inches are possible in the Valley, with three inches possible in parts of eastern Arizona.

Storm chances continue on Sunday but the rain should begin to ease up. Slight chances for daily storms are in the forecast for the start of next week.

Temperatures should top out in the mid 90s Friday and in the low 90s or even upper 80s on Saturday. Mid 90s are expected on Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

