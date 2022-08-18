First Alert declared for the Phoenix area with storms brewing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lots of leftover humidity from last night’s storms made for a sticky, hot Thursday. Conditions are ripe for another round of isolated, strong thunderstorms to roll through parts of the Valley later on tonight. Therefore, we have declared a #FIRSTALERTWX night for the Valley for storms set to arrive between 6–11 p.m. We will track these storms for you in the First Alert forecast center as these could contain brief heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.

Chance of rain tonight is around 70%, so parts of the Valley will likely get another soaking before midnight. We have already declared #FIRSTALERTWX days for Friday and Saturday for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain capable of producing flooding. Therefore, the NWS has issued a flood watch for the majority of the state that goes into effect Friday morning through Saturday at 11 p.m.

We believe the bulk of the rain for the largest selection of the Valley will come on our First Alert WX days of Friday and Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread, and the amount of rain will depend on each individual thunderstorm cell over your neighborhood. Rainfall amounts will always be greater in the upslope areas north and east of the Valley. Amounts could be measured in the inches (1″-2″) and more in Southern and Eastern Arizona.

Expect cooler temperatures for the daily highs, mostly below 100 degrees and into the lower 90′s. Now would be a good time to gather your lawn furniture or cushions and make sure your drain spouts are clear. Wind gusts could be very high, especially west of Phoenix. If rain is plentiful in your area, you can turn off your sprinklers for the next few days and save water — every little bit helps!

Expect flooding in neighborhoods near any wildfire burn scars. Look for storm activity to taper off Sunday night and into Monday, with chances of rain increasing by the end of next week.