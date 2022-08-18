Newcomers Guide
Deadly crash shuts down Bell Road in north Phoenix

A man is dead and a woman was hurt in a crash near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.
A man is dead and a woman was hurt in a crash near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed and another injured after a car crashed into a pole in north Phoenix.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix police confirm that a man in his late 40s was pronounced dead on scene and that a woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved.

Bell Road between 21st and 23rd avenues is expected to remain closed for the next several hours as detectives investigate the crash. Drivers should find an alternate route.

