Body-cam shows Chandler officers shoot, kill former firefighter accused of attacking woman

New 911 calls and body-cam video released show the moments before Chandler police open fire on a former Tucson firefighter accused of trying to rape a woman.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Last month, Chandler police officers shot and killed a man accused of breaking into a home and trying to sexually assault a woman. Detectives say the suspect is Tyson Cobb, a former Tucson firefighter. Newly released 911 calls and body camera video paint a disturbing picture of that day.

“I think a guy was trying to rape a young woman in front of me. The guy has a knife, threw it at me,” said one 911 caller.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chandler police shoot, kill man who allegedly tried to break into home, sexually assault woman

The incident happened on July 17. The victim reportedly escaped and screamed for help. When officers arrived, detectives say Cobb was armed with a knife and broke into an apartment. He allegedly barricaded himself inside before going to the roof.

Body camera video shows Cobb on the roof and officers asking him to come down. When he doesn’t, officers shoot less-lethal rounds at him. That is when Cobb jumps from the roof and appears to run at an officer before they open fire on him. Cobb was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

TRENDING: Man caught on camera peeping through windows in Surprise, police say

Back in 2012, Cobb was honored for saving someone’s life. He retired from the fire department two years ago.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

