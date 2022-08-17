Valley couple gains thousands of followers selling crystals on TikTok

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley couple is seeing explosive success by selling crystals, rocks and gems on TikTok. Jaime’s Local Love ventured to Tempe to check out Nature Direct Co. off Kyrene and Carver roads.

Jaime Cerreta talked with Allyn and Sam about how they dealt with this career change after some major life changes pushed them toward their new passion. Allyn was diagnosed with a blood disease and was not able to work a “regular job”. He found joy and light in mining crystals and sharing them with the world. Sam’s mom had gifted him a book on Arizona Rockhounding and encouraged them to pursue their business before she passed away. Best of all, Allyn and Sam take their TikTok following with them as they hunt for rocks around the nation and here in the Valley.

By holding live sales on the social media platform. they are closing in on 500,000 followers. Nature Direct Co. sells crystals and minerals for use as home decor and jewelry. From crystal lamps to pop sockets to crystals straight out of the dirt, they’ve got it all!

Nature Direct Co.

(623) 349-4211 | 8350 S Kyrene Rd, 85284, Tempe AZ | NatureDirectCo.Biz

