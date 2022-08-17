Sun City woman billed $1,700 to deliver a $500 patio set

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --Lori Ankrom recently downsized to a Sun City condo, and one of the first things she wanted to do was bring the inside out by buying new patio furniture. “We wanted to use that as another room,” Lori told On Your Side as she pointed to her front patio. “The patio would be a room where we could hang out, read and drink coffee.”

Lori went to Walmart.com and found the perfect patio set on the retailer’s website. “You know it was the couch, two chairs, the table. It was going to fit perfectly in that area,” she said. Harper asked, “And it was pretty inexpensive too? Lori said, “Yes, very inexpensive. Almost too good to be true, yea.”

All that furniture for just over $500. So, Lori ordered it. But, when Walmart had FedEx deliver it, the box was badly damaged. Lori snapped a picture of the box and said she could tell the furniture inside was broken. “I called Walmart immediately, and they were very helpful and said yes, they would send someone to pick it up,” she said.

Lori immediately got a refund from Walmart, and the retailer had FedEx pick up the damaged goods to ship back. Lori thought the issue was done and over with. “But, then I get a bill from FedEx for $1,700,” Lori said, chuckling. “That’s more than three times the cost of the patio set,” Harper exclaimed. “Yes, even when I was talking to FedEx, they kept saying, “‘What?’”

Lori kept complaining to FedEx that she didn’t owe the money, but the transportation company continued to send her past due bills demanding she pays $1,700. Concerned the bill would go to collections, Lori reached out to On Your Side. “It’s a running joke in our family that if anything goes wrong, we’re going to contact On Your Side,” she said.

I got a hold of FedEx, which agreed to look into the $1,700 bill. Once they did, they realized it was a mistake and wrote Lori saying the account had been zeroed out and that they would not be sending her any more bills. Lori says it’s a relief and owes it all to On Your Side. “I think it’s amazing because I have done everything by the book, and no one would listen to me. And Gary Harper walks in, and they listen.”

FedEx was great to work with and quick to reach a resolution. By the way, the company never explained why Lori was billed $1,700.

