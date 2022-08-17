Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix

A shooting near I-17 and Northern left one person dead, according to Phoenix police.
A shooting near I-17 and Northern left one person dead, according to Phoenix police.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:09 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning.

Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.

ADOT video showed that police were blocking off the I-17 frontage road north of Northern Avenue. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route to get on the I-17.

Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two people are dead after a crash on the US 60 in east Mesa early Tuesday.
EB US 60 closed in east Mesa after crash leaves 2 people dead
FILE: A woman receives a flu shot. While a mild flu season is coming to an end, experts caution...
Flu shots already being offered at some Valley pharmacies
El Mirage police release body cam video of scuffle during lockdown
The body cam shows chaos among a crowd and officers and ended with three people in custody.
El Mirage police release body cam of fight between crowd and officers during lockdown