Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Police ID suspect, murder victim in shooting at Phoenix party that left 4 others hurt

Phoenix police arrested 18-year-old Bryan Sapon-Deleon in connection to a deadly shooting...
Phoenix police arrested 18-year-old Bryan Sapon-Deleon in connection to a deadly shooting during a house party over the weekend.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man has died and four other people were hurt in a shooting at a late-night party in a Phoenix neighborhood over the weekend. Now, police have identified the man who was killed and the person they believe is responsible.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood; suspect in custody

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at a house near 46th Street and McDowell Road. They arrived to find several people who had been shot, including a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. He’s since been identified as Carlos Santos-Noriega, 43.

Three others at the home were suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals. Another man who had also been shot showed up at a hospital later.

During the investigation, officers learned there was a party at the home, and at some point, several men began fighting. One of the men reportedly pulled out a gun and began firing into the crowd as he was running away, striking several people. Others at the home then held the suspect down until police arrived. He’s been identified as Bryan Sapon-Deleon, 18.

TRENDING: Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa

He was treated for minor injuries and later booked into jail. Sapon-Deleon is facing a first-degree murder charge and multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Police have not released the identities of the other people who were shot, but say a woman in her mid-40s, a man in his early 50s and a man in his early 20s all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The fifth victim, a girl under the age of 18, is being treated for more serious injuries.

One man was killed and several other people were hurt after being shot in a Phoenix...
One man was killed and several other people were hurt after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Sunday morning.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother
Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother
DPS is investigating a deadly crash on the US 60 near Sossaman Road.
Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa
City of Mesa begins accepting applications for housing vouchers
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) leaves the baseball game against...
Live TV feed briefly shown in D-backs’ dugout during game