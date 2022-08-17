Police ID suspect, murder victim in shooting at Phoenix party that left 4 others hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man has died and four other people were hurt in a shooting at a late-night party in a Phoenix neighborhood over the weekend. Now, police have identified the man who was killed and the person they believe is responsible.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at a house near 46th Street and McDowell Road. They arrived to find several people who had been shot, including a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. He’s since been identified as Carlos Santos-Noriega, 43.

Three others at the home were suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals. Another man who had also been shot showed up at a hospital later.

During the investigation, officers learned there was a party at the home, and at some point, several men began fighting. One of the men reportedly pulled out a gun and began firing into the crowd as he was running away, striking several people. Others at the home then held the suspect down until police arrived. He’s been identified as Bryan Sapon-Deleon, 18.

He was treated for minor injuries and later booked into jail. Sapon-Deleon is facing a first-degree murder charge and multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Police have not released the identities of the other people who were shot, but say a woman in her mid-40s, a man in his early 50s and a man in his early 20s all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The fifth victim, a girl under the age of 18, is being treated for more serious injuries.

One man was killed and several other people were hurt after being shot in a Phoenix neighborhood early Sunday morning. (Arizona's Family)

