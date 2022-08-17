Newcomers Guide
Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother

A Phoenix Police officer helped reunite a 15-year-old girl with her mother after she got off the school bus and was left alone in an unfamiliar area.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer jumped into action to reunite a teen with her mother.

After a fight broke out on a city bus, a 15-year-old girl decided to get off the bus and away from the scary situation. She found herself in an unfamiliar area with no cell phone or way to communicate her location. That’s when a Phoenix police officer stepped in, contacted the teen’s mother, and brought her safely home!

