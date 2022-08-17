Newcomers Guide
Monsoon storms moving into Phoenix area from the north

By David Baker
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It appears the Southwest Valley is going to get some monsoon activity as Wednesday has turned into a First Alert Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning that lasts until 4:15 p.m. that covers Litchfield Park, Buckeye and Avondale. Luke Air Force Base has already seen wind gusts of 32 mph and they could reach more than 40 mph. The weather service said a storm system from the north created a large outflow that pushed dust into the neighborhoods near Surprise and Sun City West.

