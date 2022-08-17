Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage

The southbound side was briefly closed but has since reopened.
The southbound side was briefly closed but has since reopened.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.

TRENDING: Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa

He described the suspect as a white man in his 50s with salt and pepper hair carrying a handgun, driving a silver Toyota Tacoma. He was last seen driving east on State Route 24. Police say the victim is expected to survive, and they are now trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. The southbound lanes of the 202 were shut down for a short time, but have since reopened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dust in the West Valley.
Monsoon storms moving into Phoenix area from the north
Examples of some of the weapons seized during "Operation Gun Crime Crackdown" that began in July.
Phoenix police seize 711 guns, make over 500 arrests in crime crackdown operation
Airbnb says it's rolling out new technology to spot and block people who try to use the...
Airbnb introduces new anti-party technology hoping to combat unauthorized parties
Sandbags were piled high in Flagstaff trying to slow the floodwaters.
First Alert Weather: Monsoon brings more flash flooding to areas near Flagstaff, closing SR 89