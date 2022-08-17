Get ready for fall with pumpkin at Dunkin’ Donuts

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The season of fall means cooler weather, tree leaves changing color, and pumpkins.

Dunkin’ Donuts has officially launched its pumpkin-flavored drinks and donuts including the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, and a pumpkin-flavored bakery line-up.

Two new items will debut on the Dunkin’ Donuts menu. These include the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.