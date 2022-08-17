Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Get ready for fall with pumpkin at Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts launches their pumpkin flavored drinks and donuts for fall.
Dunkin' Donuts launches their pumpkin flavored drinks and donuts for fall.(Courtesy of: Dunkin' Donuts)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The season of fall means cooler weather, tree leaves changing color, and pumpkins.

Dunkin’ Donuts has officially launched its pumpkin-flavored drinks and donuts including the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, and a pumpkin-flavored bakery line-up.

Two new items will debut on the Dunkin’ Donuts menu. These include the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A teen and her mother are reunited after the teen got off the city bus and found herself in an...
Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother
Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother
Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother
City of Mesa begins accepting applications for housing vouchers
Consumer Reports looks at eco-friendly gadgets that can help save you money