First Alert Weather: Monsoon brings more flash flooding to areas near Flagstaff, closing SR 89

By Ben Bradley and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The monsoon is once again bringing heavy rainfall to areas north of the Valley including Flagstaff. Storms began forming late Wednesday morning and as of 1 p.m., were impacting parts of Coconino, Yavapai and Mohave counties.

Shortly before noon, the National Weather Service in Flagstaff issued a flash flood warning until 3 p.m. for portions of Coconino County including Timberline, Wupatki Trails and Pine Mountain Estates. Soon after, a remote camera picked up flash flooding in the Schultz/Pipeline Fire burn scar.

Another flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Yavapai and Coconino counties, including the V Bar V Heritage Site, Bell Crossing, The Crack, Wet Beaver Creek and Wilderness, Bar T Bar Ranch and Apache Maid Mountain. That warning is currently set to expire at 4:15 p.m. Coconino County officials say flooding is also expected in Fernwood and Doney Park neighborhoods and are urging area residents to shelter in place if indoors. If outdoors, get to higher ground and avoid drainage areas.

Around 1:15, ADOT announced that U.S. 89 is closed in both directions at milepost 425 north of Flagstaff due to flooding. That’s in the area of East Campbell Avenue. The northbound lanes reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

Monsoon activity is expected to increase throughout the day and the rest of the week, in areas including the Valley. Stay up to date with the latest weather information with our First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

