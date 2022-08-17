First Alert Weather: Monsoon brings more flash flooding to areas near Flagstaff, closing SR 89

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The monsoon is once again bringing heavy rainfall to areas north of the Valley including Flagstaff. Storms began forming late Wednesday morning and as of 1 p.m., were impacting parts of Coconino, Yavapai and Mohave counties.

Shortly before noon, the National Weather Service in Flagstaff issued a flash flood warning until 3 p.m. for portions of Coconino County including Timberline, Wupatki Trails and Pine Mountain Estates. Soon after, a remote camera picked up flash flooding in the Schultz/Pipeline Fire burn scar.

At 1207 PM MST, a remote camera is showing flash flooding within the Schultz/Pipeline Fire scar. #azwx pic.twitter.com/lwkOxSHJiI — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) August 17, 2022

Another flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Yavapai and Coconino counties, including the V Bar V Heritage Site, Bell Crossing, The Crack, Wet Beaver Creek and Wilderness, Bar T Bar Ranch and Apache Maid Mountain. That warning is currently set to expire at 4:15 p.m. Coconino County officials say flooding is also expected in Fernwood and Doney Park neighborhoods and are urging area residents to shelter in place if indoors. If outdoors, get to higher ground and avoid drainage areas.

Around 1:15, ADOT announced that U.S. 89 is closed in both directions at milepost 425 north of Flagstaff due to flooding. That’s in the area of East Campbell Avenue. The northbound lanes reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

Monsoon activity is expected to increase throughout the day and the rest of the week, in areas including the Valley. Stay up to date with the latest weather information with our First Alert Weather app.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

