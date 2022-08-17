First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight.

Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of Arizona. Outflows from the northeast and south may collide over the Valley tonight and bring gusty winds and the potential for thunderstorms. Chances for the Valley for storms increase to 50 percent tonight.

Deep monsoon moisture will gradually increase across Arizona over the next few days thanks to a weather disturbance moving our way from the southeast. There is also an area of low pressure off the coast of California that will move toward the Four Corners region. These two systems will likely interact, sparking widespread showers and heavy rain Thursday through Sunday. The peak of the heavy rain and flooding threat will be Friday and Saturday, which are First Alert days. Rainfall amounts of near 2 inches are possible in the Valley.

The increased cloud cover and rain will lower temperatures across the state. In the Valley, look for highs in the 90s Friday through Monday, with 80s even possible Saturday. Overnight lows will drop to the 70s. Rain chances look to drop off a bit but storm chances continue into early next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.