First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood watch on Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with temperatures in the 80s. This afternoon, we will see a high of around 105. We will see a chance of storms Wednesday afternoon and evening, and some models show rain moving through the Valley around 6:30 p.m.

Starting Thursday through Sunday, we will see monsoon moisture grow with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall and some local flooding are likely Friday through Sunday. The National Weather Service just issued a Flash Flood Watch that covers most of the state of Arizona for Friday morning through Saturday night.

Flooding possible almost statewide Friday morning through Saturday evening. (FirstAlert WX Team)

Temperatures will drop starting Thursday. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s, below our average high of 105.

Rainfall totals will be impressive through Sunday; most areas could see .75″ to 2.5″ of rain in Maricopa, Pinal and Gila counties. The higher amounts of rain will be south and east of Phoenix and in the high country.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Share your weather photos and videos with Arizona’s Family!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.