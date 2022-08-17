Newcomers Guide
EB US 60 closed in east Mesa after crash kills 2 people

Two people are dead after a crash on the US 60 in east Mesa early Tuesday.
Two people are dead after a crash on the US 60 in east Mesa early Tuesday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:38 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened near Sossaman Road and involved two vehicles. Two people were thrown out of their vehicle. They were pronounced dead a short time later. Details about what led up to the crash or what factors could have played a role haven’t been released. The victims’ identities have also not yet been released.

ADOT says drivers are being forced to get off the freeway at Power Road as the investigation takes place. The closures are expected to last throughout the morning commute. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

