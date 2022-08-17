Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Court upholds decision to deny parentless teen abortion

The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a...
The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida appellate court is upholding a lower court’s decision to deny a pregnant teenager a waiver to have an abortion without parental consent.

The 16-year-old, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe 22-B, doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.

According to the appellate court decision, the teen did not prove that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy.

The teen told the court she is not ready to have a baby, does not have a job, is still in school and the child’s father is unable to assist her.

One of the appellate judges involved in the case said in a dissent he did not fully agree with the circuit judge’s decision and that the appellate court should return the case to the lower court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Farmers in Pinal County hit hard by Colorado River water cuts
Vallow and Daybell could face the death penalty if convicted.
Chandler mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
Those hit hardest by the water cuts: Pinal County farmers, who will receive no Colorado river...
How much more you’ll pay for goods Pinal County farmers grow after Colorado River cuts
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, has been...
Rep. Cheney says she could not go along with Trump's election lies