Chandler mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges

Vallow and Daybell could face the death penalty if convicted.
Vallow and Daybell could face the death penalty if convicted.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:59 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and steal their social security benefits have asked a judge to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the current indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. They could face the death penalty if convicted.

Vallow Daybell’s attorneys said Tuesday that the conspiracy charges are oddly constructed and could confuse a jury. Judge Steven Boyce is expected to issue a ruling on the matter later. Earlier this year, a judge ruled Vallow competent to stand trial and lifted the stay on the case, allowing it to move forward.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Idaho prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Lori Vallow

Vallow first made headlines when her kids vanished in September 2019. They were found buried in the backyard of Daybell’s Idaho home in June 2020. Vallow and Daybell were not charged in the deaths of Tylee and JJ until May 2021 – more than a year after their bodies were found and identified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

