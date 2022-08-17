Celebrate National Thrift Store Day with discounts at Goodwill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for new clothes at an affordable price? Now is the time to shop. Goodwill stores across Central and Northern Arizona are celebrating National Thrift Store Day by giving a 25% discount off clothing now through Friday, Aug. 19.

The demand for secondhand apparel has grown during inflation and many people are looking to cut back spending on clothing. Thrift stores often have new items still with the tags at an affordable price.

Phoenix ranked the #6 Best City for Thrifting according to Lawn Love, who looked at the number of thrift stores, thrifting shops like Goodwill, flea markets and outlets, and Google search interest in thrifting-related keywords over the past year.

Below is a list of the Best Cities for Thrifting in America:

New York, NY Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA San Antonio, TX San Diego, CA Phoenix, AZ Indianapolis, IN Austin, TX Miami, FL Chicago, IL

