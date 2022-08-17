Buckeye mom shares terrifying experience after sex offender breaks into home

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A registered sex offender was caught on camera breaking into a family’s home in Buckeye hours after he was seen following a 15-year-old home. “You know the house is where you’re supposed to feel safe and protected from the outside world, and the outside world just came in and ruined that,” said Elizabeth Ramirez Bearup.

Ramirez Bearup says it was a night in June last year when Jacob Ramirez broke into her home while she and her kids were sleeping inside. “He came in through the window and went into the room straight in front of it, which luckily was my son’s room,” Ramirez Bearup said. “My 18-year-old son who is autistic.”

She says once her son realized Ramirez was a stranger, he told him to leave. “Then he goes, ‘which room is your mommy’s?’ And then he goes, ‘oh you better go!’ Because at that time my daughter heard the noise and was going out of her room and my son took her back in her room and had her lock the door,” she said.

She says Ramirez then ran out of her home. Once she called police, they found him hiding in the park nearby. She says earlier in the day, her cameras caught her daughter walking through the front door as Ramirez followed while riding his bike.

“It was terrifying. She came running into the house and she said that somebody was following her so I get up and go out there, and by then he had taken off on his bike. And then I pull up the Ring and I see him and I see him following behind her and circling around,” Ramirez Bearup said.

Ramirez was initially booked on felony charges, including burglary and disorderly conduct. But, he was only charged with criminal trespassing. Ramirez is now set to be released in December.

Ramirez Bearup feels as though she’s forced to fend for herself. “Restraining order, hopefully that deters him and hopefully he does leave the state it’s just frustrating that I won’t know where he’s going because they won’t give me that information,” she said.

