Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters fires back at attack ad

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Blake Masters is firing back at the new commercial attacking him over his past comments on Social Security. “The ad is basically a lie,” Masters said Tuesday.

The 30-second ad highlights some comments Masters made during a debate where he said, “maybe we should privatize Social Security,” and “we gotta cut the knot at some point.”

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee paid for an attack ad in one of the country’s most pivotal races that could tip the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Masters said those statements were taken out of context and that “what I think I meant was you have supplemental programs that encourage young people to save.”

Masters is trying to unseat the incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in the fall election. In response to Masters’ latest comments, Kelly’s campaign issued a statement that read in part, “Masters can try to lie about his beliefs now, but his words speak for themselves: Masters wants to “privatize social security” and “cut the knot.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.