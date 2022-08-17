Airbnb introduces new anti-party technology – hopes to combat unauthorized parties by guests

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Airbnb hosts may no longer have to deal with unauthorized parties thrown by their guests.

The company is introducing its new anti-party technology designed to identify and prevent a potentially high-risk reservation. Unauthorized parties are parties thrown by the guest without the knowledge or consent of their hosts, which can lead to complaints by neighbors or property damage.

The technology will look at factors like history of positive reviews, length of time the guest has been on Airbnb, length of the trip, distance to the listing, weekend vs. weekday, and more. Guests who cannot make entire home bookings due to this system can still book a private or hotel room through Airbnb.

Airbnb piloted a similar variation of this technology in Australia, where it has seen a 35% drop in incidents of unauthorized parties. Due to its effectiveness, Airbnb is now bringing the technology to the U.S. and Canada.

In July 2020, Airbnb implemented a temporary “Under 25″ policy which restricted guests under age 25 from booking entire home listings in their local area. Since the policy was enacted, Arizona has seen a 55% year-over-year drop in party reports.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.