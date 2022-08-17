Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Airbnb introduces new anti-party technology – hopes to combat unauthorized parties by guests

Airbnb says it's rolling out new technology to spot and block people who try to use the...
Airbnb says it's rolling out new technology to spot and block people who try to use the short-term rental service to throw a party.(Pixabay)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Airbnb hosts may no longer have to deal with unauthorized parties thrown by their guests.

The company is introducing its new anti-party technology designed to identify and prevent a potentially high-risk reservation. Unauthorized parties are parties thrown by the guest without the knowledge or consent of their hosts, which can lead to complaints by neighbors or property damage.

TRENDING: Mom saves daughter from sex offender who broke into home, Yavapai County investigators say

The technology will look at factors like history of positive reviews, length of time the guest has been on Airbnb, length of the trip, distance to the listing, weekend vs. weekday, and more. Guests who cannot make entire home bookings due to this system can still book a private or hotel room through Airbnb.

Airbnb piloted a similar variation of this technology in Australia, where it has seen a 35% drop in incidents of unauthorized parties. Due to its effectiveness, Airbnb is now bringing the technology to the U.S. and Canada.

In July 2020, Airbnb implemented a temporary “Under 25″ policy which restricted guests under age 25 from booking entire home listings in their local area. Since the policy was enacted, Arizona has seen a 55% year-over-year drop in party reports.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona’s Family has a brand new First Alert Weather App just in time for the monsoon season.
First Alert Weather: Monsoon brings more flash flooding to areas near Flagstaff, closing SR 89
In celebration of National Thrift Store day, Goodwill is offering a 25% discount off clothing.
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day with discounts at Goodwill
DPS is investigating a deadly crash on the US 60 near Sossaman Road.
Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa
Old Tucson gears up for its long-awaited return with Nightfall.
Old Tucson gears up for a long-awaited return with Nightfall