On Your Side secures reimbursement for truck repair under warranty

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In early 2020, Kenneth Hill had to make a costly repair on his 2015 RAM truck. The check engine light was on, and the dealership diagnosed an issue with the turbocharger actuator. After the repair was completed, Hill received a letter from the vehicle manufacturer, alerting him to a warranty extension on the same part.

“We are extending the warranty period on the 6.7L Cummins Turbocharger Actuator because some of the vehicles within the above referenced population may experience a Malfunction Indicator Lamp illumination due to an internal electrical failure,” the letter said. “If you have already experienced this condition and previously paid for a repair, you may be eligible to receive reimbursement.”

The warranty period was extended from five years or 100,000 miles to 15 years or 150,000 miles. Hill’s truck had 139,263 miles on it when the part was replaced, so he requested his refund. “They stated that I didn’t send in all proper documentation, even though I had on multiple occasions. They say that time had elapsed, too much time had gone by, but it hadn’t,” Hill said. “I’ve spoken to RAM five or six times over the phone, and I seem to be getting the runaround and hitting road blocks, saying that my case has been closed and then they would reopen it and then they would close it again.”

“It cost over $3,000,” Hill added. “It’s the principle of the idea, as well. I’m upset with RAM that they’ve seemed to try to avoid paying me this, and I don’t think it’s right, and I wonder how many other people out there may be going through a similar issue.”

So On Your Side got to work. After we got in touch Stellantis, which owns the RAM brand, Hill’s payment for repairs was approved and expedited. “Our network of 2,600+ dealers perform millions of service operations every year, from inspections to routine maintenance to repairs. Accordingly, we honor our warranty obligations. We are pleased to resolve this customer’s complaint, but such cases are the exception and not the rule,” the company said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.