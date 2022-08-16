Woman alerted of husband’s motorcycle crash in Apache Junction by phone app

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An app alerted a woman that her husband was involved in a motorcycle crash in Apache Junction over the weekend. It happened Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. near 75th Place and University Drive. Tim Caine dropped his son off at football practice and was five minutes from home when the crash happened.

“It just says Life360 detects sudden motion on dad’s phone,” said Sarah Caine. ‘Dad’ is actually Sarah’s husband, Tim, and the app Life360 has GPS technology. “This could be a result of a collision, hard braking, and dropped phone; we suggest you call dad and check on him,” Caine read from the message. “When I called him, and he didn’t answer, my thought was ‘maybe it fell out of his pocket,” said Caine.

Caine drove to his location and saw the scene of the crash. “So I drove there over the canal, and there he was on the side of the road with people standing over him. I was able to see him before he went into the ambulance,” said Caine.

Her husband later told her that he was a victim of a hit-and-run crash. Tim said he remembers seeing a car driving on the opposite of the road and then dramatically turned in front of him.

Witnesses told Caine that they saw her husband flying through the air after he slammed on his motorcycle brakes. Arizona’s Family reached out to MCSO, and right now, they’re calling this a single vehicle accident. “I don’t think he’s ever been through anything like this,” said Caine.

The father of two has a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung. Caine said the past few days have been the hardest of her life, but she’s grateful she’s been there every step of the way, thanks to the app. “The ER nurse, I told her with the app, she told me it saved me an hour or two of waiting to see where he was because they would have to find his emergency contacts,” said Caine.

Tim’s accident occurred just two weeks after he was laid off. If you’d like to help with medical expenses, click/tap here.

