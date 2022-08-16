Spending on airport food and drink increases due to flight delays

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - How much is your layover costing you? According to new data, the average Arizona family spends $252 on airport food and drinks when stranded due to flight delays.

Airline delays and cancellations can come as a last-minute surprise, but so can the amount of money spent on food and drink in the terminals while waiting for a new flight. FamilyDestinationsGuide.com analyzed flight data, including the average air ticket fare per family in each state to determine how much money is being spent during those unfortunate delays.

The research revealed that the average family flying out of airports across Arizona spends the equivalent of $252.23, or 25% of their flight ticket costs, on food & drink while waiting for their departure. The national average is $240.51, or 26% of flight tickets.

Below are the most excessive airports (by state) for families spending on airport food and drinks caused by delays:

1. Delaware

2. New Jersey

3. Connecticut

4. Ohio

5. Rhode Island

The least excessive airports (by state) for spending on food and drinks are:

46. Idaho

47. Montana

48. Massachusetts

49. Wyoming

50. Alaska

