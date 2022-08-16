Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Spending on airport food and drink increases due to flight delays

File photo of passengers at Sky Harbor International Airport.
File photo of passengers at Sky Harbor International Airport.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - How much is your layover costing you? According to new data, the average Arizona family spends $252 on airport food and drinks when stranded due to flight delays.

Airline delays and cancellations can come as a last-minute surprise, but so can the amount of money spent on food and drink in the terminals while waiting for a new flight. FamilyDestinationsGuide.com analyzed flight data, including the average air ticket fare per family in each state to determine how much money is being spent during those unfortunate delays.

The research revealed that the average family flying out of airports across Arizona spends the equivalent of $252.23, or 25% of their flight ticket costs, on food & drink while waiting for their departure. The national average is $240.51, or 26% of flight tickets.

Below are the most excessive airports (by state) for families spending on airport food and drinks caused by delays:

1. Delaware

2. New Jersey

3. Connecticut

4. Ohio

5. Rhode Island

The least excessive airports (by state) for spending on food and drinks are:

46. Idaho

47. Montana

48. Massachusetts

49. Wyoming

50. Alaska

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man paid for repairs on vehicle before extended warranty.
On Your Side secures reimbursement for truck repair under warranty
Phoenix police are looking for a man named Joshua Bagley, accused of strangling a woman on a...
Man accused of strangling woman on Phoenix city bus had stolen SUV days before deadly incident, documents say
Small plane crash graphic.
6 French tourists on plane that crashed into Lake Powell, killing 2
Reservoir levels have been falling for years — and faster than experts predicted — due to 22...
Arizona to lose 21% of the state’s annual allotment of Colorado River water in historic cuts