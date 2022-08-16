Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

‘Sniffspot’ offers Arizona homeowners’ backyards to pet owners

The gig economy is bringing creative solutions to modern-day programs. Homeowners can now rent out their backyards to bring their pets for some playtime.
By Colton Shone
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As many Arizonans find ways to cut back on spending amid record inflation, others are trying to find creative ways to bring in money.

Side hustles often mean being a ride-share driver, or delivering food, but a new service called Sniffspot allows people to rent out their backyard to other people’s dogs. It operates like an Airbnb. Users look up their area to see how many hosts are available. Homeowners can then rent out someone’s backyard by the hour. In the Phoenix area, there are about 50 hosts charging about $15 bucks an hour per dog.

RELATED: Valley homeowners are renting out their spaces to influencers

Megan Smones is one of those hosts. She quit her job as an assistant principal to focus on building her own school. In the meantime, renting out her backyard has brought in some serious cash. “We’ve had it up for about a month and we made about $500. So it’s going really well,” she said.  Smones charges $15 an hour per dog, which she helps her bring in upwards of $1,300 a month.

TRENDING: Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee

Her tips for success?

“Just get started, post your backyard and see how people like it,” she said.

Sniffspot founder David Adams says Phoenix is one of the fastest growing cities to use this service. “So from the ground up, we made it very safe. We have a great review system, we screen every spot that’s joining and both host and guest get reviewed. So hosts are protected on that side as well,” he said.

Insurance does protect the host as well.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

24/7 urgent mental health clinic available in Phoenix
On Your Side- Repair Refunds
Titleholder Brooke Brown needs your help to win the national People's Choice Award.
Ms. Wheelchair Arizona needs your support to win a national title
Titleholder Brooke Brown needs your help to win the national People's Choice Award.
Ms. Wheelchair Arizona goes for national title