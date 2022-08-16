Smart 14-year-old boy great with pets and with a kind soul is looking for his family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential.

“I’m going to say hi to the Great Dane,” Liam said as he got a tour of What Dogs Want Academy in Phoenix. That is one of his favorite dog breeds, but there were just too many to say hi to when we stopped by to learn the ropes with trainer and owner Stefanie Strackbein. He says dogs relax him and can comfort us when we are having a bad day.

“I just connect with them and they connect with me,” Liam said.

He is quite sharp, learning guitar and how to make leather wallets.

“I am working on making a leather crocodile skin wallet right now,” he said.

Liam loves to tinker with things and work with his hands. Maybe he has a future in engineering?

“Umm yes, right now I’m in high school doing aviation and robotics, " Liam said.

Something he also thinks about, is a family to call his own. Liam would do good with an active family that enjoys doing all sorts of different activities. And yes, he is not opposed to dogs in the house. The more the merrier he said! Liam is a fast learner and has a lot of heart.

The pups at What Dogs What loved being around him and so would any family looking to provide love and compassion to a very deserving teen.

To find out how you might become a forever family for Liam or other Arizona children who are waiting, contact Aid to Adoption of Special Kids at (602) 930-4900 or by emailing nfo@aask-az.org. You can also visit the Children’s Heart Gallery.

