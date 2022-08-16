Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

OSHA fines Chandler-area event facility operator for safety failures after employee’s death

File photo of Rawhide Event Center near Chandler, on the Gila River Indian Reservation.
File photo of Rawhide Event Center near Chandler, on the Gila River Indian Reservation.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined the operators of Rawhide Western Town and Steakhouse, an East Valley event center that operates on the Gila River Indian Reservation, A federal investigation says that the death of a Rawhide Western Town and Steakhouse employee could have been prevented.

In February, a 30-year-old employee died from injuries after driving a cargo scooter through an open gate and running into a nylon tow strap that was strung across. The strap was used as a way to keep the gate closed. The worker was taken to the hospital where he later died.

TRENDING: Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee

OSHA says that Wild Horse Pass Development Center, which operates the facility, exposed workers to serious injuries by failing to ensure the gate arm and strap were properly reflective and failed to put up appropriate signage to alert drivers of the road closure and detour. Safety standards require that barricades and gate closures be clearly marked with reflective materials topped with vertical stripes along their entire length. OSHA also learned the company had also not trained workers on the safe operation and use of cargo scooters.

The federal agency cited Wild Horse Pass Development Center for two serious safety violations, which totals $20,302 in penalties.

TRENDING: Woman alerted of husband’s motorcycle crash in East Valley by phone app

“Employers are legally obligated to ensure a safe and healthful workplace and train workers on the hazards they may face so that they can return home safely at the end of each workday,” says OSHA Phoenix-area Director T. Zachary Barnett.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Reservoir levels have been falling for years — and faster than experts predicted — due to 22...
Arizona to lose 21% of the state’s annual allotment of Colorado River water in historic cuts
The universal voucher bill passed with only support from majority Republican lawmakers in the...
Here’s how Arizona’s expansive school voucher system works
14-year-old Liam is looking for his forever family
The Chainsmokers are set to perform during the Coors Light Birds Nest concert series.
The Chainsmokers to perform at the Coors Light Birds Nest Concert Series