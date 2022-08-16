Ms. Wheelchair Arizona needs your support to win a national title

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Brooke Brown was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Arizona earlier this year – an accomplishment she says was a long-time coming. Now she’s looking for your support to help her win the national People’s Choice award.

“The national competition is important for women with disabilities because it’s an opportunity to be visible and have a voice to advocate for more accessibility and inclusivity in all aspects of life,” says Brown.

The winner of the People’s Choice award is determined by who gets the most votes. Votes can be purchased online for $1 each and 60% of the total votes purchased will go toward the Ms. Wheelchair America Personal Care Attendant Fund and 40% of the votes will be awarded to the winner’s state program.

The Ms. Wheelchair America organization began in 1972 by Dr. Philip K. Wood and his work helping people with functional impairments. For the past 50 years, Ms. Wheelchair America has had over 1,000 state titleholders and has allowed women to find their voice and facilitate positive change through advocacy, leadership, and achievements.

After the pandemic almost ended the Ms. Wheelchair Arizona program, Brown says she was specially selected as a titleholder to help rebuild the program with a new perspective.

“It has been my goal to change the perception that a person’s physical limitations correlate with their mental competency. That is a misconception that I have had to confront my whole life... No matter what, winning the title of Ms. Wheelchair America is life-changing in some way or another.”

Click here to vote for Brown in the Ms. Wheelchair America’s People’s Choice Award.

