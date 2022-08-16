Newcomers Guide
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee

The argument was over a food order.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:10 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man that was sucker punched by a Wendy’s employee in Prescott Valley in late July has died from his injuries. On Monday evening, Prescott Valley police confirmed the 67-year-old man died nearly three weeks after the initial incident. Officers say the Wendy’s employee, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick, now faces second-degree murder charges. The man’s name has not been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Wendy’s employee sucker punches customer in Prescott Valley

On July 26, Kendrick was at the register taking the man’s order. However, police say the man complained about his order, and that’s when things turned violent. Surveillance video shows the man hunched over, licking his Frosty when Kendrick comes out from behind the counter. To the unsuspecting man, Kendrick comes up next to him and immediately throws a punch, hitting the customer in the head, police said. The man fell and hit his head on the floor. He was knocked unconscious and flown to a Valley hospital. Since then, the man was in critical condition before his death.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

