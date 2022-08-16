First Alert Weather: Big weather changes on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Look for mostly sunny skies with a Valley high of 104 degrees today. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect today in Maricopa County for ozone pollution.

While today is expected to be an active day of storms in parts of the higher elevation areas of our state, there’s only a slight chance of storms in the Valley. On Wednesday, storm chances jump to 30 percent. A major weather pattern change is on the way for the second half of this week.

Subtropical moisture is moving our way from Texas. This will move up through Northern Mexico and into Arizona by late Wednesday night and into Thursday. Storm chances jump to 50 percent in the Valley Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, widespread thunderstorms and showers are likely, with flooding possible. The National Weather Service will likely issue a Flood Watch for parts of Arizona later this week in the next few days.

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Days with the potential for an inch or two of rain in most Valley locations. We’ll keep you updated.

