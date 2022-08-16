Newcomers Guide
The Chainsmokers to perform at the Coors Light Birds Nest Concert Series

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grammy award-winning duo The Chainsmokers will take the stage at the Coors Light Birds Nest four-night concert series.

The event is set to take place Feb. 8-11, 2023 during the WM Phoenix Open week. Tickets are on sale now at coorslightbirdsnest.com

The rest of the lineup will be announced in the coming months. The WM Phoenix Open runs from Feb. 6 through Feb. 12.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

