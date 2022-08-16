Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

6 French tourists on plane that crashed into Lake Powell, killing 2

Small plane crash graphic.
Small plane crash graphic.(Fly-by-Owen / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE, AZ (AP) - A small plane that plunged into a lake that straddles the Arizona-Utah state line, killing two people and injuring five, was carrying six French tourists plus a pilot, authorities said Tuesday.

Kane County Sheriff’s officials in Utah said witnesses reported seeing the plane out of Page crash into Lake Powell near Face Canyon shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 dead, 5 injured after plane crashed into Lake Powell, FAA says

Federal Aviation Administration officials said in a statement that the pilot of the single-engine Cessna 207 reported an engine problem before the plane went down.

The aircraft was located in 120 feet (37 meters) of water and Kane County authorities said two people died in the submerged aircraft.

Utah Department of Public Safety divers were trying to recover the bodies, according to sheriff’s officials. The names of the dead and injured haven’t been released yet.

Authorities said the pilot and witnesses were able to get four passengers out of the water and into boats after the crash.

They said three passengers suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital, while two people with minor injuries were transported by boat to Antelope Marina and then taken to Page Hospital.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix police are looking for a man named Joshua Bagley, accused of strangling a woman on a...
Man who strangled woman on Phoenix city bus had stolen SUV days before deadly incident, documents say
Reservoir levels have been falling for years — and faster than experts predicted — due to 22...
Arizona to lose 21% of the state’s annual allotment of Colorado River water in historic cuts
The universal voucher bill passed with only support from majority Republican lawmakers in the...
Here’s how Arizona’s expansive school voucher system works
14-year-old Liam is looking for his forever family