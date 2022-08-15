Storms moving into the Valley for another round of monsoon weather

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The monsoon weather continues for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Some Gilbert residents even got tiny bits of hail in their front yards! The storm moved from the north and is slowly heading toward the Valley. Around 4:30 p.m., blowing dust was spotted on the Loop 303 in the northwest Valley. Arizona Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers to pull over and turn off your lights if you get caught in the dust storm.

Heavy rain was coming down on drivers on the Loop 202 near Williams Field Road. The strong storms are expected to bring heavy winds nearing 50-60 miles per hour and rain. Sunday’s storm is the latest in wild weather in the past week. On Friday, a majority of the East Valley was hit by rain and winds, causing heavy flooding in some areas.

Blowing dust has also been spotted on L-303 in the NW Valley. Do NOT drive into a dust storm; if you're caught in one, pull over, turn off the lights and wait until it passes.#azwx #PullAsideStayAlive #L303 pic.twitter.com/naTV1MTH7l — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 14, 2022

The National Weather Service says a dust storm warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m. for parts of Pinal County, including Casa Grande and Eloy. Most of the state is also under a flood watch until 11 p.m., including Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman.

A dust storm warning is in effect until 6:15 PM MST for I-10 near Casa Grande, AZ and I-10 near Eloy, AZ. pic.twitter.com/wSznHTuCGu — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 15, 2022

