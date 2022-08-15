Newcomers Guide
Pregnant woman killed, 6 hurt after head-on crash in Glendale

Armijo was rushed to the hospital, but she and her unborn baby died from their injuries.
Armijo was rushed to the hospital, but she and her unborn baby died from their injuries.(Glendale Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a pregnant woman has died and six other people injured following a head-on crash in Glendale on Sunday evening. Just after 6:30 p.m., near 67th and Northern avenues, the driver of a pickup truck was trying to make a left when it crashed into a sedan. Five people were inside the sedan, including 34-year-old Bridgette Lee Armijo, a man, and three kids. Paramedics rushed Armijo to the hospital, but she and her unborn baby died from their injuries.

The man and three kids inside the sedan were taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries. Three people were in the pickup truck, including one child. The two adults in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the child was not hurt.

Police are investigating who had the right-of-way and whether speed or impairment played a role. The investigation is ongoing.

