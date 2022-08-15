Newcomers Guide
Man stabbed another man ‘50 to 70′ times, killing him then stealing his tablet, Mesa police say

Villareal-Suarez is being held on a $1 million bond.
Villareal-Suarez is being held on a $1 million bond.(Mesa Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a homeless man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man to death and also taking his tablet.

Police initially responded to a man found dead in the middle of a Mesa intersection on Friday morning, but court documents say that officers were called out to the Extension and University Drive after someone reported a stabbing as well. Paramedics arrived to find the victim, later identified as 46-year-old Jose Feliciano who had “about 50 to 70″ stab wounds to his chest and torso in the middle of the intersection. Officers found the suspect nearby, identified as Roberto Villareal-Suarez, 38, just south of the crime scene with blood on his clothes and hands while also carrying a tablet.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the QuikTrip at the corner of the intersection. Police say that the video shows Suarez getting into a fight with the victim before being stabbed, causing the victim to fall to the ground. An eyewitness also told officers at the scene that it appeared that Suarez was violently swinging his right arm while standing over his body. Detectives also later learned that the tablet Suarez held belonged to the victim and was taken after the stabbing.

During an interview with police, Suarez admitted to stabbing the victim multiple times because he “wanted to kill him.” Suarez then explained that he and the victim walked from the convenience store, where he claimed the victim pulled out a knife and tried to rob him. Suarez also reportedly admitted to chasing after the victim with the knife and stabbing. When asked about the tablet, he said he took it to try and use it or sell it for money because he was homeless.

Suarez faces a count of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery. As of Monday morning, he was being held on a $1 million bond.

