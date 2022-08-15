Newcomers Guide
Make-A-Wish helps give Glendale boy a new, sensory-friendly backyard

Make-A-Wish surprises a child diagnosed with leukemia with a new backyard.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a day of celebration for 4-year-old Jaxon thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Jaxon who has nonverbal autism was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia last year and wanted a new backyard where he can play outside with his family and dogs. Make-A-Wish worked with his family to make sure his wish for a new backyard was personalized to his sensory needs.

Jaxon’s new playground has artificial turf, a swing set with a slide, and a sandbox.

Make-A-Wish says that typically a wish takes about 6-12 months to grant, however, Jaxon’s wish took about three days thanks to vendors that came together to make it happen.

