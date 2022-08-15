Newcomers Guide
Hamilton High’s football program placed on probation after recruiting violation

High school sports graphic
High school sports graphic(Credit: Rachael Loftis / U.S. Air Force)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hamilton High’s football team might not be playing in the postseason after a recruiting violation placed the Chandler school on probation.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association confirmed the news to Arizona’s Family Monday afternoon, stating that the team was placed on probation after a reported recruiting violation. An exact explanation of what the violation was hasn’t been released. Officials note that the decision is appealable within 10 days to the AIA board, but it’s not clear if the school will appeal.

“Probation is a rare consequence that is not an easy decision for this board to make. But Hamilton has the ability to appeal this decision,” said Jim Dean, interim Superintendent for the Dysart Unified School District and Executive Board President.

