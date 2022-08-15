Newcomers Guide
Gilbert High School student recognized in national program

Lili Valencia is being recognized in a national program utilizing her skills in graphic design.
Aug. 15, 2022
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Higley High School student has been elected to a leadership role in SkillsUSA, a national program empowering future leaders and shaping students to become world-class workers.

As a member of SkillsUSA, Lili Valencia has ascended up the leadership ladder from chapter and regional officer to the SkillsUSA Arizona President. Valencia is now the National Secondary Secretary representing over 380,000 members nationwide. She will be responsible for facilitating conferences for student members and advocating for support of career and technical education programs.

Valencia has been part of the graphic design program during all four years at Higley High School and has competed in advertising and design competitions at the state level. After graduation, she hopes to pursue a career in the medical field or graphic design.

