First Alert Weather: Storms to the Valley returning later in the week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a nice start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, that is five degrees below our average low temperature this time of year.

We also received another one-tenth of an inch of rain at Sky Harbor on Sunday, which puts us to 1.26″ for the season so far. That makes it the 15th wettest monsoon to date since 1991.

The Valley will see a break from storms for today and tomorrow as temperatures warm up to around 104. By Wednesday, storm chances increase as a tropical low over Texas will track into Arizona.

Strong storms, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding are also possible later this week. We are issuing a First Alert Possible for Friday and Saturday, and it even looks like rain and thunderstorms chances last through Sunday as well.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for today and tomorrow, so remember to take care of those who have respiratory issues.



