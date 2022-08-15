First Alert Weather: Arizona to see monsoon changes, stormy end to week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 103 degrees in the Valley this afternoon.

Storm chances are at about 20 percent later tonight in the Valley, and even lower than that for Tuesday. Later this week, we’ll see a major weather pattern shift as deep, tropical moisture is set to move our way from the south. This should bring increased storm chances starting Wednesday night.

It brings the potential for widespread thunderstorms and possible flooding issues increasing Friday and Saturday. Those two days will potentially be First Alert Days if the forecast holds. We’re still ways out, but at this point, abundant moisture looks to fuel a pretty big ramp-up by late week.

The additional monsoon activity could lead to flooding, with 1-2 inches of rain possible in the Valley. That will also bring cooler temperatures, with forecast afternoon highs dropping from about 106 degrees on Wednesday to the mid-90s on Friday and Saturday. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

