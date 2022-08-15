Early morning shooting leaves 15-year-old boy dead in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after an early morning shooting in Guadalupe on Monday.

According to Sgt. Calbert Gillett with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Magdalena after someone reported gunfire just before 1 a.m.. When they arrived in the area, they found a teen who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arizona’s Family spoke to the uncle who said he believes a fight could have led up to the shooting, but details from authorities have not been released. Troopers are still on the scene and have not released any details about the suspect.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.