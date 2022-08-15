Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Early morning shooting leaves 15-year-old boy dead in Guadalupe

MCSO says a 15-year-old boy is dead.
MCSO says a 15-year-old boy is dead.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after an early morning shooting in Guadalupe on Monday.

According to Sgt. Calbert Gillett with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Magdalena after someone reported gunfire just before 1 a.m.. When they arrived in the area, they found a teen who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arizona’s Family spoke to the uncle who said he believes a fight could have led up to the shooting, but details from authorities have not been released. Troopers are still on the scene and have not released any details about the suspect.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday,...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 5 injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
Loan scams
On Your Side Podcast: Higher interest rates leading to spike in online loan scams
The women went from elite soldiers to refugees with a bounty on their heads the instant the...
Afghan women who hunted Taliban now in Arizona, but will they be able to stay?
Ceremony held in honor of National Navajo Code Talkers Day