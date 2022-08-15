Newcomers Guide
Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon.

San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.

Details about what led up to the crash haven’t been released, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact deputies at the Colorado River Station by calling (760) 326-9200.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

