ASU’s ‘Fusion on First’ offers co-working spaces, music recording studios to creative students

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- ASU students are just days away from starting the brand new fall semester and some are doing it in style.

Fusion on First welcomed back students moving in on Monday. It’s located on 1st Ave and Filmore Street in downtown Phoenix with many students focused on design, music, and fashion majors.

“This is our latest residential community geared around innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Downtown Phoenix Dean of Students Lisa Joyner. She says it’s a place that fuses living and learning.

Joyner said students are starting new businesses, putting on fashion shows, and even performing live music. The 16-story building can house more than 500 students. There are rooms full of sewing machines for design students to create their fashion lines.

It even has spaces for recording music and podcasting. One of the studios was built by recording star Jay-Z’s people. There is also a donated limited-edition John Lennon piano with Yoko Ono’s signature that students can use.

“Students do have the ability to go over to their academic spaces throughout the night, or throughout the evening, putting together pieces, putting together music. This is their building. We really want them to cultivate innovation and entrepreneurship,” Joyner said.

Lauren Dunning, Director with the J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute, who oversees student entrepreneurship outreach, says it’s about giving students the resources they need to help support their ideas and small businesses.

“Whether it’s co-working spaces or access to other online materials as well as other trainings and different opportunities to support ideas at any stage,” Dunning said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.