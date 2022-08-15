Actor Troy Kotsur’s car stolen after Mesa’s mayor gave him the Keys to the City

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mesa Police Department confirmed Monday morning that the car of Academy Award-winning actor Troy Kotsur was stolen over the weekend, just days after being given Keys to the City.

Mesa police say that Kotsur’s car was stolen and returned on Saturday after officers quickly found the vehicle with two teen boys inside. Those two teens admitted to taking the car and were arrested. Police say their names will not be released because of their age.

Kotsur was surrounded by family, friends, and Mesa Mayor John Giles as he went up to receive the key on Thursday night. The City said a Mesa artist crafted the key, and its design featured copper, cacti, and the City’s logo.

“I’m so honored to be here to accept the key to the City. And I hope I can find the key to open up the bank vault so I can take money out whenever I like,” he told attendees while chuckling.

