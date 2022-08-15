Newcomers Guide
2 dead, 5 injured after plane crashed into Lake Powell, FAA says

(MGN)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FAA says two people are dead and five others were hurt when a plane crashed into Lake Powell over the weekend.

Authorities said a single-engine Cessna 207 crashed into Lake Powell National Park northeast of Page around 5:30 p.m. Authorities said seven people were on board when the pilot reported a problem with the engine. Exact details about the circumstances that could have led up to the crash have not been released. Arizona’s Family is working to learn more about the owner of the plane and the pilot on board.

Two passengers on board died. Three people suffered serious injuries, and two others reportedly had minor injuries. The victims’ names have not yet been released.

The NTSB is now leading the investigation and will provide updates as investigators learn more about how the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

