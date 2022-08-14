Newcomers Guide
Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night.

Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.

Detectives are still on the scene investigating what led up to the shooting. More information is expected later in the day on Sunday.

